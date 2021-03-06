Gurinder Chadha posts hilarious tweet about her kid eating aloo parantha with fork and knife
When it comes to enjoying a big fat aloo paratha, everyone has their own specific ways. Some like it with a nice dollop of butter, some pair it with some curd - sweet or salty or even plain. Then there are those who have to eat pickle with their paratha and still others who like a combo of all these items. Well, if you’re also a fan of aloo parathas, this tweet by Gurinder Chadha will leave you in splits - especially because of the special Punjabi phrase the director has used in the share.
In the tweet posted on March 4, the Bend It Like Beckham director wrote about her kid's style of eating aloo paratha. “Oh wow is me! How on earth did I raise a child who insists on eating Allu parantas with a knife and fork! Fiteh Moo!” she tweeted. The share is complete with a picture of said child holding the knife and fork over their paratha.
The tweet has since resonated with people who have been posting their own reactions to the share. The tweet has collected over 6,000 likes and lots of comments from tweeple.
“Same with me. Even chicken tikka with a fork and spoon. We're just lazy I guess to get out hands dirty,” wrote a Twitter user. “There’s nothing like licking your fingers after a mouthful of aloo paratha combined with pickle & yoghurt on a Sunday morning - they’re seriously missing out!” commented another.
What do you think about the share?
