Gurugram man reveals house help’s 60,000 monthly income, says her financial discipline is a 'reality check for us'

A Gurugram-based professional's LinkedIn post about his house help's approach to managing a ₹60,000 monthly income has sparked a discussion online, with many debating what financial discipline really means.

The man shared the details of his house help’s finances and the choices she makes to secure her family’s future. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his post, Shiva Mittal shared the details of his house help's finances and the choices she makes to secure her family's future. He shared how she balances household expenses, her daughter's education, rent and an EMI for land back home, saying her spending habits made him rethink his own approach to money.

"My maid in Gurugram makes about ₹60,000 a month, and the way she manages it is a reality check for most of us," Mittal wrote in the LinkedIn post.

Mittal shared that the woman works across 5-6 homes every day and takes 3-4 fixed leaves a month. Despite her demanding schedule, she manages to support her daughter's education at a private school while taking care of her daily expenses. She also pays ₹10,000 in monthly rent, excluding utilities, and is also steadily repaying an EMI for a piece of land worth ₹6 lakh in her hometown.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For Mittal, however, the most striking part of the conversation was not how much the woman earns, but how she chooses to spend it. He said that the conversation with his house help made him look at financial discipline differently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Mittal, however, the most striking part of the conversation was not how much the woman earns, but how she chooses to spend it. He said that the conversation with his house help made him look at financial discipline differently. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"What struck me most wasn't just the math, but where that money actually goes. What you don't spend is what you save, that's her simple logic. Her entire life runs strictly on necessities. She has no personal aspirations for herself. Except ensuring a secure, stable future for her daughter. And the only EMI she pays is toward an appreciating asset and a real long-term safety net," Mittal wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He then contrasted this with the spending patterns he sees among many corporate professionals, who may take on EMIs for cars, gadgets and other lifestyle upgrades.

"We take on massive EMIs for depreciating assets. Gadgets, cars, lifestyle upgrades, often just to gain societal acceptance or keep up appearances. We read personal finance books, download budgeting apps, and still find ways to leak money despite having comfortable corporate safety nets," he wrote.

Mittal pointed out that his house help, on the other hand, does not have the financial cushion that many salaried employees may have through workplace benefits. "She has zero corporate safety nets, employee benefits or insurance, zero room for error, and no spreadsheets to keep a organised check on her finances," he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instead, he said, she has a clear idea of what matters to her and works towards those priorities every day, starting work before 7 am. "Just extreme clarity on what actually matters, and showing up every single morning before 7 AM to make it happen," he added.

(Also Read: ₹20,000: ‘Are we working just to pay landlords?’">Gurgaon woman shocked by 1BHK rents of up to ₹20,000: ‘Are we working just to pay landlords?’)

Social media reactions

The post sparked a debate. While some users agreed with Mittal's observation, others questioned whether the comparison between a domestic worker and corporate professionals was appropriate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One user wrote, "People often compare corporate jobs with roles like drivers or maids to feel superior. In reality, both are forms of labor-only the setting and responsibilities are different."

"She has FIRE number in mind. While most us running behind Nike, Gucci, etc," commented another.

However, one user wrote, "One Medical Emergency and all her savings gone. Or worse, he/she died in a road accident. So guys please don't listen to this BS, live life and spend money on depreciating assets."

"Even if we don't spend on lifestyle , what about the spending on rent, maid/cook, electricity, commute etc on relocation? These are bare minimum necessities that a person needs on relocation, and to live decently 30-40 k easily goes out," said another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}