Gurugram Police takes note after resident shares dashcam videos of Diwali night car chase

Days after he and his wife were allegedly chased by two men in a car with “an obscure number plate” on Diwali night, a Gurugram resident posted dashcam and CCTV footage of the ordeal on X, drawing a response from police. Gurugram Police assured prompt action after the video clips of the late-night pursuit and subsequent clash with society security guards gained widespread attention. Snippets from dashcam footage shared by an X user who claimed he was chased at night in Gurugram. (X/@shubham80793)

Shubham Jain said he deliberated for days before posting the visuals. He said his family is shaken due to the alleged ordeal.

Jain claimed that on Diwali night, while driving home with his wife on Darbaripur Road in Sector 70 SPR, about 1 km from their society, a car began tailing and chasing them. At first, he assumed the other vehicle was simply trying to overtake. However, he alleged that the car overtook and braked abruptly, trying to stop him midway.

In the following tweets, Jain said that at that moment he accelerated hard and kept driving until he reached the gates of his society. The pursuing car allegedly tried to cut across in front of him and force him to stop.

“I kept on gunning the car until I reached my society's gates and till that time the car had already tried to cut across and stop me. It still gives me goosebumps as I type this.”

Jain said that the men were stopped by society security at the gates. Allegedly, they stayed there for about 20 minutes, arguing and fighting with the guards, demanding entry.

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In the X thread, he also shared a series of visuals from his car’s dashcam and the society’s CCTV.

“Rear Number plate removed and front cleared out to carry such crimes. 2 men 1 aged about mid 20's and second in late teens,” Jain claimed.

He ended the tweet by saying, "Thank God for the Dashcams for capturing this and thank God for the security personnel to intervene