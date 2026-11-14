Gurugram Police takes note after resident shares dashcam videos of Diwali night car chase
The X user shared dashcam and CCTV footage allegedly showing a chase on Diwali night in Gurugram, which went viral.
Days after he and his wife were allegedly chased by two men in a car with “an obscure number plate” on Diwali night, a Gurugram resident posted dashcam and CCTV footage of the ordeal on X, drawing a response from police. Gurugram Police assured prompt action after the video clips of the late-night pursuit and subsequent clash with society security guards gained widespread attention.
Shubham Jain said he deliberated for days before posting the visuals. He said his family is shaken due to the alleged ordeal.
Jain claimed that on Diwali night, while driving home with his wife on Darbaripur Road in Sector 70 SPR, about 1 km from their society, a car began tailing and chasing them. At first, he assumed the other vehicle was simply trying to overtake. However, he alleged that the car overtook and braked abruptly, trying to stop him midway.
In the following tweets, Jain said that at that moment he accelerated hard and kept driving until he reached the gates of his society. The pursuing car allegedly tried to cut across in front of him and force him to stop.
“I kept on gunning the car until I reached my society's gates and till that time the car had already tried to cut across and stop me. It still gives me goosebumps as I type this.”
Jain said that the men were stopped by society security at the gates. Allegedly, they stayed there for about 20 minutes, arguing and fighting with the guards, demanding entry.
Also Read: SUV driver arrested after ramming five cars in Gurugram, injuring three
In the X thread, he also shared a series of visuals from his car’s dashcam and the society’s CCTV.
“Rear Number plate removed and front cleared out to carry such crimes. 2 men 1 aged about mid 20's and second in late teens,” Jain claimed.
He ended the tweet by saying, "Thank God for the Dashcams for capturing this and thank God for the security personnel to intervene
What did the police say?
The Gurugram Police tweeted, “We have taken note of this. Please share the details of your registered complaint and your contact information via DM for prompt necessary action.”
In a later post, Jain shared that he got a call from SHO Badshahpur after his tweet went viral. “Wow this really blew up. I got a call today morning from SHO Badshahpur Manoj Kumar ji and HC Samrita ji. I've chosen not to file an FIR and written complaint for my own reasons.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More