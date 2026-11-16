Guwahati Police uses Guns N' Roses song references in quirky road-safety advisory ahead of concert

Guwahati Police have found a rock-and-roll way to promote road safety ahead of American rock band Guns N' Roses' much-anticipated concert in Assam on November 17. Instead of issuing a conventional warning, the police shared a creative social media advisory featuring references to the band's famous songs and distinctive fashion. Ahead of the Guns N' Roses concert, Guwahati Police combined famous song references with road-safety messages for fans. (Instagram/guwahatipolice )

The unusual campaign comes as Guwahati prepares to host the band's first-ever performance in Northeast India, with nearly 50,000 music enthusiasts expected to attend the event.

Police turn rock-inspired checklist into safety message In an Instagram post, Guwahati City Police shared a checklist combining concert fashion essentials with road-safety instructions.

The list begins with familiar rock-star accessories, including aviator sunglasses, leather and denim outfits, folded bandanas and Guns N' Roses merchandise.

However, the light-hearted checklist soon turns serious, reminding concertgoers to wear helmets, fasten seatbelts, observe speed limits and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

One particularly striking instruction reads, "No Mr Brownstone Behind The Wheel", referencing the band's song Mr Brownstone, which explores heroin addiction.

The advisory also makes a reference to frontman Axl Rose before concluding with the message, "It's so easy. Just ride safe."

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The official Guns N' Roses Instagram account was also tagged in the post.

Campaign creator shares inspiration According to a report by news agency ANI, the campaign was conceptualised by Tituraj Kashyap Das of Rhino Comms, who described it as a tribute to the music that shaped his generation.

"For me, watching Guns N’ Roses perform in Guwahati was beyond my wildest dreams," Das said.

He explained that the team wanted to preserve the band's signature glam-rock aesthetic while using fans' excitement to communicate an important public-safety message.

The campaign was developed by a two-member team, with Das handling the content and Jyotirmoy Chakravarty designing the graphics.

Guns N' Roses concert in Guwahati According to the official BookMyShow listing, Guns N' Roses will perform at Khanapara Veterinary Ground on Tuesday, November 17.

The band, featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, performed in Bengaluru on November 14 before travelling to Guwahati.

Meanwhile, authorities have also announced traffic restrictions and designated parking arrangements around the concert venue.

With thousands expected to travel to the event, the police campaign aims to ensure that fans enjoy the music without compromising their safety on the roads.