Gymnast performs breathtaking backflips in sarees, netizens love it. Watch

A national-gold medalist named Parul Arora is winning netizens' hearts, one saree-clad backflip at a time. The gymnast has shared many videos of herself performing different variations of the stunt whilst donning a range of stunning sarees on the Internet. Arora's form, grace, and the ease with which she performs the backflips have wowed many. Watching the recording may leave you feeling amazed too.

Arora's Instagram profile is filled with clips of her performing numerous stunts. However, the recordings in which she is wearing a saree seem to have particularly captured the attention of netizens — for instance, this share which has accumulated over one million likes.

Check it out:

Then there is this recording which is set to Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah's Proper Patola. If that previous clip left you in awe, then this video may leave you spellbound too.

This share by Arora is equally as impressive and has accumulated many appreciative comments from netizens since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform on January 5. Watch her perfect landing below:

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the posts. One person said, "Super in saree".

Another individual wrote, "Fantastic". "Awesome sis! Loved that you did it in a saree," read a comment under one of Arora's posts.

Somebody else proclaimed, "You're awesome! I wish I could do this," while another stated, "So clean, love the landing".

What are your thoughts on this share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

instagram Topics