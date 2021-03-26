Home / Trending / Gymnasts’ coordinated practice routine is oddly satisfying to watch
trending

Gymnasts’ coordinated practice routine is oddly satisfying to watch

The video prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:41 AM IST
The image is a screenshot from the video.(Reddit/@Ok-Cryptographer-319)

Videos showing gymnasts performing their routines are enough to leave one amazed. This Reddit video featuring two people doing such a routine is an apt example of that category. The sheer coordination and flexibility of the gymnasts may leave stunned.

The clip starts with a man and a woman practicing a routine. The clip shows how they slowly and steadily showcase some unbelievably tough moves with utter ease and precision.

“Gymnasts with satisfying control and coordination,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man struggles in water while rescuing dog, a surfer saves both

Mumbai Police shares mask-related post with Zack Snyder's Justice League twist

Woman creates record for furthest arrow shot using feet. See pics

Video of hydraulic pressing assorted candies is too satisfying to watch

Shared on March 24, the clip has garnered over 36,000 upvotes and tons of comments. While some were mesmerised to see the video, others took a more hilarious route while sharing their reactions.

“They make it seem so effortless even though they're working every single muscle and bone in their bodies,” pointed out a Reddit user. “I got cramps just thinking about that,” wrote another. “My two arms just broke by looking at it,” joked a third.

“I had to watch that bit four times to figure out how she did it. Still not convinced it's not magic. These two are smooth as silk,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit

Related Stories

trending

Woman creates record for furthest arrow shot using feet. See pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:39 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP