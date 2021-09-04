Hack showing how to reuse butter wrapper wows people. Watch

The Internet is filled with various videos that showcase people sharing different hacks. There is now a latest inclusion in that category. It is a video of a woman sharing how to reuse the wrapper around a block of butter. The video has now wowed many. Chances are, it will impress you too.

The video is shared on Instagram page At Home With Shannon. The bio of the page explains it is page that makes “MOMing a little easier & a lot more FUN.”

“Best reusable hack for butter wrappers!! So genius! Share with everyone!!” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip showcases a woman storing the butter wrappers separately in a box. Watch the video to know how she re-uses them.

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 19,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Genius hack,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is fantastic,” expressed another. “Why didn’t I think of that!” wondered a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

