Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

One netizen even described the little doggo as 'poodleshwari devi' and we totally love the name. Others also shared pics of their pets with bindis.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 07:24 PM IST
The image shows the doggo with a bindi.(Twitter/@senpai_piyu)

The Internet is always there to cheer one up after a tiring day of chores and work. This time, it’s with a fluffy pooch showing off its desi side. Shared by Twitter user @senpai_piyu, the post shows the adorable doggo whose puppy eyes will easily melt away your fatigue. So, relax and take a look at the share and we guarantee that you won’t be disappointed.

“In case you were having a bad day,” reads the caption of the post. The tweet is complete with the photo of the pooch wearing a little red bindi. Take a look at the share:

Did those eyes steal your heart? If yes, then you’re not alone. The doggo kickstarted an adorable trend in the comments section where netizens shared pictures of their furry friends wearing bindis. Shared on June 7, the post has garnered over 8,500 likes. People showered the comments section with kisses and heart emojis and expressed how delightful the post was. One netizen even described the little doggo as 'poodleshwari devi' and we totally love the name.

Did this post make you smile too?

