'Haircut kid' Anushrut visits dentist, what follows next is hilariously cute

By Trisha Sengupta

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:25 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The image shows the ‘Haircut kid’ Anushrut.(Instagram/@anushrut_haircut_realaccount)

Remember ‘haircut kid’ Anushrut? The little boy whose less-than-pleased reaction while getting a haircut went viral. His innocent protests won people’ hearts, and if you’re someone who found the young one’s complaints rather hilarious, there is a possibility you’ll love this new video where he visits a dentist.

“Anushrut’s funny moments in dental clinic,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video shows the little one sitting inside the dentist’s office. At one point in the video he, in his sweet voice while wagging his finger, also warns the doctor “daant mat nikalna [Don’t remove my teeth].”

We won’t give away much, take a look at the video.

Since being posted, the clip has gathered tons of replies from people. People couldn’t stop commenting how they absolutely love the sweet video.

“He is the sweetest,” wrote an Instagram user. “hahhahhaha daant mat nikalna lil singhma ka,” said another. “Why is he filled with cuteness,” said a third. “That little finger facing the ceiling fearlessly and declaring to dentist not to remove teeth. Loved the gesture. Oh such a cute kid this one!” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

