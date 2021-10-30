Zookeeper shares video of spider crawling out of his mouth for Halloween. Watch

Halloween videos have taken over social media. From a little kid wearing a scary costume to a person doing pumpkin decorations with their dogs as the inspiration, the clips are of different kinds. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and this video involves a tarantula. It is a video that is both fascinating and scary to watch.

Zookeeper Jay Brewer took to Instagram to share the video. “Things are getting a little weird around here, since Halloween is almost here,” he wrote while posting the clip. The video shows a spider popping out of Brewer's mouth and onto his hand.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared three days ago. Since then, it has gathered more than 87,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. While some said that the zookeeper is incredible, a few others expressed their fear.

“You're amazing Jay,” wrote an Instagram user. “I'm out,” posted another. “That's cool,” shared a third. “Ain’t no way,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

