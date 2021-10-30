Home / Trending / Zookeeper shares video of spider crawling out of his mouth for Halloween. Watch
Zookeeper Jay Brewer took to Instagram to share the video of the spide.
The image shows the spider inside the zookeeper's mouth.(Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 01:06 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Halloween videos have taken over social media. From a little kid wearing a scary costume to a person doing pumpkin decorations with their dogs as the inspiration, the clips are of different kinds. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and this video involves a tarantula. It is a video that is both fascinating and scary to watch.

Zookeeper Jay Brewer took to Instagram to share the video. “Things are getting a little weird around here, since Halloween is almost here,” he wrote while posting the clip. The video shows a spider popping out of Brewer's mouth and onto his hand.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared three days ago. Since then, it has gathered more than 87,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. While some said that the zookeeper is incredible, a few others expressed their fear.

“You're amazing Jay,” wrote an Instagram user. “I'm out,” posted another. “That's cool,” shared a third. “Ain’t no way,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Sign out