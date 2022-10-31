Mumbai Police shares about ‘jumpscares in real life’ in a spooky Halloween post. Watch

It’s Halloween and people across the world are celebrating the day with total gusto. The various social media platforms are also flooded with different kinds of spooky and scary posts. Mumbai Police too joined in to share a post inspired by the festival. The department took to Instagram to share an advisory that talks about the ‘jumpscares in real life’.

Mumbai Police shared a video to raise awareness along with a witty caption. “Trick fraudsters, treat yourself,” they wrote. The video, set to a creepy background score, shows the things that people should be aware of to keep themselves safe against cyber crime. They concluded the post with a caution in Marathi. When translated, it reads, “Be careful not to turn fear into reality!”

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about three hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 17,000 views and counting. The share has also gathered nearly 1,900 likes. People shared different comments while reacting to the video.

“Excellent work,” wrote an Instagram user. “#TrickOrTreat,” shared another. Two more Instagram users posted fire emoticons to show their reactions. What are your thoughts on the video shared by Mumbai Police?

