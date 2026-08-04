'Hamne sapne mein bhi nahi socha tha': India's Got Latent contestant Vijendra Rajak thanks Karan Aujla for Maldives trip

Vijendra Rajak, who appeared in the latest episode of India's Got Latent, has shared an emotional video from his Maldives holiday after singer Karan Aujla gifted him the trip on the show. Calling the experience "unreal", he thanked the Punjabi singer for making what he said was once just a dream come true.

The India's Got Latent contestant shared glimpses from the Maldives. (Instagram/@vijendra_rajak_igt)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video, which shows Vijendra and his wife Manju enjoying the island getaway, has received plenty of love online.

Vijendra Rajak shares glimpse of Maldives trip

The video was shared by Vijendra Rajak on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, "Big big thank you @karanaujla. I'm so happy. Aap nai dete toh shayad ye sapna, sapna hi rehta. Thank you so much, sir."

He also clarified an error in his earlier post, writing, "Sorry dosto. Galti se 'India's Got Talent' likh gaya tha. Video 'India's Got Latent' ke liye thi. Typo ho gaya bhai. Big love to @maisamayhoon_ & IGL Team."

The clip gives viewers a glimpse of the luxury resort and the beach before the camera turns towards Vijendra and his wife, who are seen enjoying their time together.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Expressing his gratitude, Vijendra says, "Thank you so much, Latent team, Samay Raina sir. Aur dil se thank you to Karan Aujla sir jinhone dil se hame mauka diya yahan aane ka. Itna mazza aa raha hai, itni beautiful vibe aa rahi hai. Hamne toh sapne mein bhi nahi socha tha ki hum yahan aa payenge. Bas sapna hi tha ki haan, aayenge. Woh sapna aapne poora kar diya. Dil se thank you so much."

The heartfelt message resonated with many viewers, who said it was touching to see someone genuinely grateful for an opportunity they never thought they would get.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Take a look:

Internet congratulates the couple

The comments section was filled with warm wishes for Vijendra and Manju.

"God bless you, bhaiya and bhabhi," one user wrote.

Another commented, "God bless both of you."

One person wrote, "When you're good from the soul, the universe connects you with good people. God bless you. You have a queen in your life."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many viewers also praised Manju. "Bro, your wife is so graceful and sweet. She deserves it all just for being who she is. We all saw her on the show and now seeing her in your reels. She seems so grateful for everything. I am pretty sure Karan Aujla saw that too and did it all because of the kind of demeanour she carries. Congratulations to you both," one user commented.

Others kept their reactions short. "Dreams do come true," one wrote, while another commented, "Karan Aujla is a real kind heart pookie." One fan simply wrote, "Karan paaji!"

(Also Read: 'Best memory of my life': Indian man recalls unforgettable visit to German friend's village)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Not everyone saw it the same way. "A wise man would have repaid his loan," one user wrote.

Another commented, "You should have repaid your loans first and then enjoyed the journey."

Despite the mixed opinions, most viewers were simply happy to see the couple living a dream they once thought was out of reach.