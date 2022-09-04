Hamster escapes Super Mario maze in real life, viral video spreads joy

Most of us have ventured into the colourful fantasy worlds of the Super Mario series while growing up and loved the game so much that it became the staple of our childhood. Agree? Now, a video showcasing a hamster escaping the Super Mario maze is gaining traction online and may even remind you of your childhood days.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Animals Doing Things, and as the name suggests, it shares cute animal content with its 5.1 million followers. "Having the time of his life AND living my dream," read the caption posted along with the video. The now-viral clip, credited to TikTok user Homura Ham, shows a cute hamster going on an adventure in the Super Mario world and successfully escaping the maze in real life. What is intriguing to watch is how the pet parent made the life-size Super Mario maze with the help of cardboard and other stuff.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 1.4 million views and counting. It has also received hundreds of comments from netizens impressed with the creation.

"I could watch this and only this for the rest of my life and be okay," wrote an individual. "Whoever took the time to do this. Thank you," posted another. "But did he save the princess," enquired a third. "This makes me so happy," expressed a fourth. "Wait until he gets to the water level," commented a fifth.