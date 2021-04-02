Home / Trending / Happy doggo wakes human up with cheerful tail wiggles. You’ll love the video
trending

Happy doggo wakes human up with cheerful tail wiggles. You’ll love the video

“Good Morning, wake-up dad,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 10:34 AM IST
The image shows a very happy doggo.(Reddit/@Paulrain)

Are you searching for something cute to watch? Well look no further because this happy doggo is here to greet you good morning with its adorable furry face. The video, shared on the subreddit aww, may leave you gushing.

The clip starts with a doggo roaming around its human’s bed trying to wake them up. It’s happy face and tail wiggles are too cute to handle. What is even more delightful is the pooch’s reaction when its human pets it.

“Good Morning, wake-up dad,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Coin firm helps man who got final paycheck delivered in form of 90,000 pennies

Woman’s wholesome moment with her pardadi in Insta challenge may melt your heart

Meet Seema Thakur, the first HRTC woman bus driver to drive on inter-state route

Big cats get ice chicken pops in Thai zoo after temperatures soar

Shared on April 1, the clip has garnered over 33,000 upvotes and several comments. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the happy doggo, others pointed out that the doggo’s tail wiggles look cute.

“That tail though!” wrote a Reddit user. “Wiggly woo doggo,” commented another. “Okay I need this doggo in my life,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit

Related Stories

trending

Dog named Bleu’s ‘solo performance’ with wind chimes will win you over. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 10:27 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP