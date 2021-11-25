Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Happy parrot takes a warm shower and flaps his wings. Watch cute video
trending

Happy parrot takes a warm shower and flaps his wings. Watch cute video

The video shows a very happy parrot flapping his wings in a shower.
This parrot was seen enjoying a warm shower. (Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 11:10 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Winter is here and what is more delightful during this time than a lovely, warm shower? Well, the cute parrot in this video seems to think the same way too.

As the video begins, viewers can see the 13-year-old male Eclectus parrot inside a shower. The bird is seen flapping his wings in joy as the warm water falls on him. Though the glass sliding door that separates the person recording the video and the parrot is all fogged up, one can still see the antics of the parrot.

Shot in Oceanside, California in the United States, this video clip is just a minute and 26 seconds long but manages to convey a very relatable emotion that many people experience almost daily - the underrated pleasures of a warm shower.

Watch the cute bird video right here:

What are your thoughts on this parrot who likes to shower?

