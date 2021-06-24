Hardeep Singh Puri’s witty reply to ‘Bantacruz’ tweet leaves people in splits
A post by aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri is leaving people in splits. There is a possibility that this post will leave you laughing out loud too.
It all started with a tweet by actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi which she shared back in 2019.
The minister shared a screenshot of the tweet along with a witty response. “The Ministry of Civil Aviation receives many requests for naming & renaming of existing & under construction airports. To lighten the mood a bit, I want to inform my friend Banta that his formal proposal has not yet been received by us!” he jokingly shared.
Take a look at the post by Hardeep Singh Puri:
The post received tons of replies with many commenting about it being funny. It also received a reaction from Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. “Haha. Stay well and witty sir. Love and respect always,” she wrote.
Here’s how some tweeple reacted:
What are your thoughts on Hardeep Singh Puri’s witty reply?