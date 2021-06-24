Hardeep Singh Puri’s witty reply to ‘Bantacruz’ tweet leaves people in splits

A post by aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri is leaving people in splits. There is a possibility that this post will leave you laughing out loud too.

It all started with a tweet by actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi which she shared back in 2019.

The minister shared a screenshot of the tweet along with a witty response. “The Ministry of Civil Aviation receives many requests for naming & renaming of existing & under construction airports. To lighten the mood a bit, I want to inform my friend Banta that his formal proposal has not yet been received by us!” he jokingly shared.

Take a look at the post by Hardeep Singh Puri:

The post received tons of replies with many commenting about it being funny. It also received a reaction from Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. “Haha. Stay well and witty sir. Love and respect always,” she wrote.

Here’s how some tweeple reacted:

Hardeep Singh Puri’s reaction on tweet. (Twitter)

Reply on Hardeep Singh Puri’s tweet. (Twitter)

Reply to Hardeep Singh Puri’s tweet. (Twitter)

Response to Hardeep Singh Puri’s reply. (Twitter)

What are your thoughts on Hardeep Singh Puri’s witty reply?