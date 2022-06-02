Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic frame their son’s hands and feet impressions

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife actor Natasa Stankovic recently got their son Agastya’s impressions of hands and feet framed. A video of the couple and their son Agastya was posted on Instagram by Bhavna Jasra, who is the artist behind First Impressions, and it is really adorable to watch.

“When we visited Hardik Pandya’s house to cast his little one’s first impressions,” says the text insert on the video. In the video, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are seen standing next to their son Agastya who is lying in the lap of a woman and drinking milk from a feeding bottle as his foot’s impression is taken. The little one’s hand impression is then taken and at this point he is lying in his mother’s lap. In the end, the couple is seen posing for photos along with a frame of their son’s sculpted hands and feet.

“When we say we love what we do, we mean it. It was a delightful to cast impressions for cricket champion @hardikpandya93 & @natasastankovic__’s baby boy Agastya,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below that was posted two days ago and has got more than 5.3 million views so far.

“How cute,” commented an Instagram user. “Amazing,” wrote another. A third individual posted, “Indeed great job.”

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020. Hardik announced that he got married to Natasa during the lockdown and announced the news on May 31, 2020. Their son Agastya was born on July 30, 2020.

Bhavna Jasra is known for casting the expressions of hands and feet and framing them. She has a lot of celebrity clients such as Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar.

