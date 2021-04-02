Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s ‘pawri’ video features unlikely guests

“Late to this party,” this is what Hardik Pandya wrote while sharing his video inspired by viral ‘pawri’ trend. The clip features his partner actor Natasa Stankovic and a group of unlikely guests. There is a possibility that his video will leave you giggling hard.

The video opens to show Stankovic standing in their garden. As the video progresses, Pandya is heard saying “Ye Natz hai, ye main hun, ye humara garden hai…aur vahan, party chal rahi hai [This is Natz, this is me, this is our garden and there party is going on]”. With these words, he moves his camera to show those engaged in the party. And, once you see them, chances are you’ll end up chuckling hard.

Take a look:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1.4 million views – and counting. It has also received tons of comments from people. Many shared laughing out loud emojis or fire emojis to express their reactions.

“Late but nice,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha,” expressed another.

Started by influencer Dananeer Mobeen and later popularised by Rasode Me Kaun Tha famed Yashraj Mukhate with a mashup video, ‘pawri’ trend took over social media earlier this year.

What do you think of Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stankovic’s video?