Hardik Pandya gets dance lessons from wife Natasa Stankovic, drops video on Instagram

Hardik Pandya recently posted a video of himself dancing with MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya and other cricketers at a party in Dubai on his Instagram handle, and fans were all gaga over his cool dance steps. The cricketer has now dropped a fun video on the meta-owned platform where he can be seen learning dance steps enthusiastically from his wife Natasa Stankovic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Where the dance lessons come from," wrote Hardik Pandya while sharing the video with playful emoticons on Instagram. The video shows Natasa teaching simple dance steps to Hardik as she says, "One, two, three, four". A few seconds into the video, Hardik repeats the dance steps with a twist of his own, and Natasa encourages him by saying, "You can play with side...up...down." Both of them then perform a sequence of steps and moves together.

Watch the viral video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared an hour ago, the video has gathered more than 1.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also invited a flurry of comments from fans and netizens.

"Omg, this is so cute," posted an individual. "My champ learning dance," shared another. "Bruhh, those moves," commented a third. "His excitement," remarked a fourth. "Couple," wrote a fifth with a heart emoticon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON