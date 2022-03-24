Hardik Pandya posts heartfelt note for his brother Krunal on his birthday

India cricketer Hardik Pandya on Thursday took to Instagram to wish his elder brother Krunal Pandya a happy birthday. He also posted a heartfelt note for Krunal Pandya who turned 31. Hardik Pandya also posted a screenshot of a video call with his brother Krunal as he is also seen in the picture smiling. Shared two hours ago, the post has got over five lakh likes so far.

“To the best big brother anyone could ask for. Happy birthday and I’m always wishing the best for you bhai. Love you and see you soon on the field. It’ll be a unique experience for the two of us but one I can’t wait for,” he posted as caption on Instagram along with a photo of Krunal Pandya.

See the post below:

Pankhuri Sharma Pandya, who is Krunal’s wife, commented on the post with three heart emojis. “Happy birthday bhai,” posted an Instagram user. “Great Bhai of the world,” said a third.

In this season’s IPL, both the Pandya brothers are going to play for different teams after having played for Mumbai Indians earlier. Hardik Pandya is going to captain the new franchise Gujarat Titans in this year’s IPL after playing for Mumbai Indians all these years. His brother Krunal Pandya will turn up for Lucknow Super Giants, another new entrant in the IPL, this time around.

The IPL kicks off on Saturday with the first match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

What are your thoughts about this bonhomie between the Pandya brothers?