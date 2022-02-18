Hardik Pandya remembers his dad with this heartfelt throwback video

Hardik Pandya, a few hours ago, took to Instagram to share an emotional video of his father who passed away last year. The throwback video has now tugged at the heartstrings of people. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

“I wish I can get a surprise from you like this daddy,” he wrote while sharing the video along with a heart emoticon. He also wrote how he misses his dad and added, “Keep smiling from above.”

The video shows him surprising his father and giving him a tight hug. The video is set to the background score of Tu Mera Dil Tu Meri Jaan from the film Akele Hum Akele Tum.

Take a look at the post shared by Hardik Pandya:

The post has been shared about nine hours ago. Since being shared, it has gathered over a million likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared several reactions to the heartfelt post.

Actor Suniel Shetty also liked the post. Besides, he also shared a comment. He posted a heart emoticon showcasing his reactions to the video. There were also a few others who posted the same emoji to showcase their reactions like digital creator Viraj Ghelani and hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic also reacted to the video by sharing three heart emoticons.

“Every dad deserves that warm hugs,” wrote an Instagram user. “World’s honest love,” expressed another.

Himanshu Pandya, Hardika and Krunal Pandya’s father, passed away in January last year after suffering a heart attack.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Hardik Pandya?