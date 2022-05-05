Hardik Pandya’s baby son Agastya blows a kiss to Rashid Khan in viral video

The official page of the Indian Premier League or IPL team Gujarat Titans, has taken to their Instagram in order to share the cutest video ever. If you are wondering why this particular video has been going all kinds of viral, then you must be informed that this video features Hardik Pandya and his cute little son Agastya. In attendance is also fellow cricketer, Rashid Khan.

The video opens to show Hardik Pandya with his adorable son in his arms as they share a beautiful moment. Along with the father-son duo, one can also see Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan. As Pandya continues to bounce the baby around, Khan can be seen blowing a kiss to baby Agastya. He also receives a flying kiss from Agastya and gets super happy at this moment.

The video was shared by the official page of Gujarat Titans on Instagram with a cute caption that reads, “Just three words… cutest video ever.” It was accompanied by hashtags like #SeasonOfFirsts and #AavaDe. The caption was also complete with the emoji of a face with heart eyes. There is a good chance that this adorable video will win you over just like it has won over several netizens.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this super cute interaction. It has also received more than a whopping 1.3 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Talent + humbleness + personality + cuteness = Rashid Khan,” “Awww Agu,” reads another comment related to Hardik Pandya’s son, Agastya. A third comment reads, “Cutest people together.”

What are your thoughts on this video shared by Gujarat Titans?