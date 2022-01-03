Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts creates buzz with tweets, memes and reactions

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is now streaming and the reunion has sparked reactions all over Twitter. 
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has sparked reactions, memes and viral tweets on Twitter. (twitter/@hbomax)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 07:42 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

With the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts streaming since January 1, Potterhead or not, you simply can’t miss it. It has been 20 years since the first film in this franchise had released and the cast comes together in this to talk about some fond memories and the lovely bonds that they share.

Twitter however, in its true-blue fashion, has taken it upon itself to entertain people with viral tweets, memes and reactions.

A ‘How it started vs. how it’s going’ tweet went viral:

Another referenced a famous exchange between Dumbledore and Severus Snape:

A snippet that had Rupert Grint and Emma Watson holding back on laughter and tears also went viral for a funny twist. Take a look at it yourself:

An individual brought in Olaf the snowman from Disney’s Frozen to show how much in awe they have always been, of the Harry Potter franchise:

Actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the movies, also took to Twitter to share this:

One Twitter user remembered how Robert Pattinson played Cedric Diggory in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Here’s what they posted:

Then, one made a collage of all the iconic actors who played some of the pivotal roles who have passed away by now. It left people reaching for tissues:

Have you watched the Harry Potter reunion yet?

