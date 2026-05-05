Harsh Goenka celebrates BJP’s historic win in Bengal with ‘Jhalmuri’, internet reacts: ‘National snack now’

After BJP's historic win in Bengal, industrialist Harsh Goenka took to social media to celebrate the success with "Jhalmuri". In a post that quickly drew attention, Goenka was seen enjoying the popular Bengali snack at probably his home.

In the image, Goenka appears seated indoors, looking at a tablet while snacking on jhalmuri. (X@hvgoenka)

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In the image, Goenka appears seated indoors, looking at a tablet while snacking on jhalmuri. The caption of the post shared on Mondat read, “Post Bengal elections: enjoying jhalmuri ”.

The post quickly circulated online, with users picking up on both the food reference and the subtle political undertone many associated with it. While there was no direct political statement, the timing of the message triggered wide engagement and discussion.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, during campaigning in West Bengal, PM Modi purchased 'jhalmuri', prepared using puffed rice, green chillies and spices, from a small shop in Jhargram. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, during campaigning in West Bengal, PM Modi purchased 'jhalmuri', prepared using puffed rice, green chillies and spices, from a small shop in Jhargram. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some users focused on the food and cultural touch. One user wrote, “Jhal Muri aar club kachori, complimented by a dose of likar cha,” highlighting a typical Bengali snack combination. Another comment read, “I am curious to know, what were you reading, Sir?” showing curiosity about Goenka’s relaxed moment and possible reflections. A third user added, “Hoping it will be new beginning for West Bengal,” linking the post indirectly to hopes about the state’s future. West Bengal polls {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some users focused on the food and cultural touch. One user wrote, “Jhal Muri aar club kachori, complimented by a dose of likar cha,” highlighting a typical Bengali snack combination. Another comment read, “I am curious to know, what were you reading, Sir?” showing curiosity about Goenka’s relaxed moment and possible reflections. A third user added, “Hoping it will be new beginning for West Bengal,” linking the post indirectly to hopes about the state’s future. West Bengal polls {{/usCountry}}

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in West Bengal. The assembly polls in West Bengal were held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, following a heated campaigning battle between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) – led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee – and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also read | Mamata Banerjee’s ‘bhelpuri’ counter to PM Modi’s ‘jhalmuri’ and a vow to ‘conquer’ Delhi

The counting took place for 293 seats. The ECI ordered repolling in Falta constituency on May 21.

With no surprises, polling in Bengal saw several incidents of violence, particularly between workers of both the rival parties and also reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering. This led to repolling across 15 booths in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim on May 2, just two days ahead of counting.

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The decision of repolling was taken by the Election Commission of India following reports of EVM tampering during the second phase of polling held on Thursday, April 29.

Bengal has a total of 294 constituencies, out of which, 152 seats went to polls in the first phase on April 23 and the rest 142 seats voted in the second phase on April 29.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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