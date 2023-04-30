Harsh Goenka is impressed with a 7-seater solar vehicle made from scrap, says ‘Proud of our India’

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group, is an avid Twitter user who shares some of the most engaging content online. He recently took to Twitter to share a video of a seven-seater vehicle made entirely from scrap. What’s more impressive is that it is powered by solar energy and can run for over 200 kilometres.

“So much sustainable innovation in one product - produced from scrap, seven seater vehicle, solar energy and shade from the sun! Frugal innovations like this make me proud of our India!” wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing a video on Twitter. It was originally shared by Asad Abdullah on Instagram.

The video shows a youngster proudly sitting with six other people on the innovative seven-seater solar-powered vehicle that he built himself using scrap. In the video, he shares that the vehicle has a range of over 200 km and can go further if exposed to intense sunlight. The total cost of manufacturing the vehicle is between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on April 29, the video has raked up more than 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, many even commented on the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Incredible!” posted an individual. Another wrote, “Harsh ji, brilliant innovative design from scrap -7seater vehicle & the solar panels location act as shade from the sun!! Another typical sustainability example. ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’. Thanks for the share.” “Brilliant! Should inspire us to be resourceful in limited conditions & build hope that hard work & smart thinking indeed pays!” shared a third. A fourth commented, “This is incredible!”

