Home / Trending / Harsh Goenka posts he is ready to play in IPL, has two requests for team owners
trending

Harsh Goenka posts he is ready to play in IPL, has two requests for team owners

“Thanks to the new life, I am playing cricket almost every evening. Finally....in form!" reads a part of the tweet shared by Harsh Goenka.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share this image.(Twitter/@hvgoenka)

A recent post by Harsh Goenka has left people chuckling hard. In the post, the business tycoon jokingly shared how he is now ready to play cricket and also left a witty message for the Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners.

“Thanks to the new life, I am playing cricket almost every evening. Finally....in form! IPL team owners, I am available to play free of cost for you. Just two requests- game should be played with tennis ball and after scoring 50 runs, I should be allowed a runner!” Harsh Goenka joked. His share is complete with an image.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Spanish children swap classrooms for beach lessons

Woman gives chin scratches to alligators, video may give you chills

Amul features Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ avatar in doodle

Angry kitty ‘punishes’ leaf in hilarious video. ‘Unbe-leaf-able’, say netizens

Since being posted, his share has gathered more than 3,400 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar jokingly asked “Fifty runs that you score or the team total...?!?” To which, this is what Goenka shared:

Praising the various posts which the business tycoon often shared, an user of the micro-blogging site shared, “"I'll be your wingman (woman/runner) anytime" - Courtesy Top Gun movie. Sir, I'm a twitter newbie & recently stumbled upon your epic feed! Now I open twitter and first scan for your declarations of the day! One of your comments is firmly pinned to my profile!

Goenka replied with this emoji:

Here’s what some others shared and also received replies from Harsh Goenka:

Presently, the 14th edition of this professional Twenty20 cricket league is going on where eight franchises are completing against each other to win the cup.

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harsh goenka twitter post

Related Stories

trending

This is how Harsh Goenka would like to play naughts and crosses. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:12 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP