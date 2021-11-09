Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Harsh Goenka praise Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma, he shares humble reply
trending

Harsh Goenka praise Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma, he shares humble reply

People shared varied comments while reacting to Harsh Goenka's post on Paytm CEO Vijay Sharm.
Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share this image.(Twitter/@hvgoenka)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 07:06 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Harsh Goenka often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. Some of his posts are also about praising other people and their achievements. Just like this share where he congratulated Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma for opening the “biggest IPO in our history.” Sharma too replied to the post in a humble manner.

“To prosper in the new India, you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money - you need to dream, persevere and work hard. A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history. All luck,” Goenka wrote and tagged Sharma. In reply, Sharma wrote “Sir you are kind with praises” along with a folded hands emoticon.

Take a look at the Twitter exchange between the businessmen:

RELATED STORIES

People shared varied comments while reacting to the post.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter exchange?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harsh goenka vijay shekhar sharma paytm twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Beekeeper removes huge hive living in backyard shed for many years. Watch

Video of puppy’s short attention span wins hearts, wows Aparshakti Khurana too

Take a trip to the Orion Nebula with this incredible visualisation video by Nasa

Makeup artist’s mind-blowing transformations will make your jaw drop in wonder
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP