Harsh Goenka's post on request from employee’s wife sparks laughter

Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to share a post that has left people in splits. “Don’t know how to respond to her….” he wrote while sharing an image that has been doing the rounds of the Internet for quite some time now.

“Dear Sir. I am the wife of your employee Manoj. This is a humble appeal to allow him to work from office now. He is doubly vaccinated and will maintain all covid protocols. If work from home continues for some time, our marriage will definitely not work anymore. He drinks coffee ten times a day, sits in different rooms and leaves them in a mess, constantly asks for food. I have even seen him fall asleep during work calls. I already have two children to look after. Seeking your support to get my sanity back,” reads the text written on the image.

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 4,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Just call him back to work,” joked a Twitter user. “Tell us what will you do if you are that person?” shared another. “I had seen this as WhatsApp forward last year,” commented a third.

