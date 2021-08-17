Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval
trending

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval

“Work from Home…exaggerated or true?,” Harsh Goenka tweeted while sharing a WFH-related picture.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Harsh Goenka's post since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 1,400 likes.

If you follow Harsh Goenka on Twitter, you may be aware of the various posts he often shares. His latest post is about the work-life balance of people while working from home. The post has how gathered nods of approval from people. Chances are, you may agree with it too.

“Work from Home…exaggerated or true?,” he tweeted. His post is complete with an image. The image compares two pie charts on basis fn how time is distributed while working from office and while working from home. The pie chart under working from office shows that an employee’s time is distributed in various things – sitting in traffic, getting lunch, getting coffee, chatting with co-workers, and working. Take a look at the post to see what the other pie chart shows:

The post, since being shared on August 16, has gathered more than 2,700 likes and the numbers are increasing. Many wrote how their work-life balance has completely changed while working from home.

“One of the reasons many organisations are reluctant to reopen the offices. My org has made more critical deliveries during last 1.5 years than they made in 5 years before that. People are working more than 12 hours a day with meetings scattered across time zones,” shared a Twitter user. “Many might find it funny, but it's true and work life balance has gone for toss in last 1.5 years,” expressed another. “You may be right but home working is monotonous and limits the imagination whereas office working brings all round development and keep fertility on and on,” commented another.

A few, however, expressed their disagreement. Just like this individual who shared, “Not true. Reduce the yellow circle by the time spent on managing family at home, stock trading, chatting with friends, mood swing etc etc.”

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with Harsh Goenka’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harsh goenka twitter

Related Stories

trending

Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, tweets ‘Sheer class’. Post goes viral

PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:30 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP