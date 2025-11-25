Harsh Goenka shares clip of ‘flying fish’, IFS officer steps in to reveal the truth

A video shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on X has sparked curiosity and amusement online after it appeared to show a fish with wings taking flight from a person’s hands. The clip, which has gathered significant attention, prompted a factual clarification from an Indian Forest Service officer who pointed out that the video was created using artificial intelligence. A clip of a ‘flying fish’ shared by Harsh Goenka went viral until an IFS officer noted it was AI generated,(X)

Goenka shares curious clip

Goenka posted the short video on X, where a person is seen holding a fish with wing-like fins. Moments later, the fish lifts off into the air, giving the impression of a surreal creature taking flight. Sharing the clip, Goenka wrote, “This is the first time I have seen a flying fish.”

The video quickly drew interest from viewers, with many questioning its authenticity and others simply expressing wonder at the unusual visuals.

IFS officer responds

The post soon received a response from Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, who addressed the confusion around the video. Commenting on Goenka’s post, Kaswan wrote, “Because it is an AI.”

Users react to the post

Goenka’s post has crossed 50k views and has prompted a range of reactions from users. In the comments, many agreed with Kaswan’s point, with one person writing, “That is an AI generated video. Flying fish break through the waves and glide over the water for some distance. There is no flapping involved.” Another viewer remarked, “With AI anything is possible,” while someone else noted, “Over use of AI.” A different commenter jokingly stated, “AI se bach ke chalo sir ji,” whereas another viewer appreciated the creativity, saying, “This is awesome but it is AI.” One more user added, “Soon you will see a flying T Rex too,” reflecting the humorous tone of many reactions.