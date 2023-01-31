Harsh Goenka shares ‘laid off techie’s’ rant, Riteish Deshmukh reacts

Over the past few months, companies worldwide have laid off thousands of employees as part of cost-cutting measures, and this wave of layoffs is getting tough in 2023. While some are taking to social media to share their ordeals, others are busy hunting for jobs and forwarding their CVs. Amid this, a woman’s rant as a laid-off techie has piqued people’s interest, and they are resonating strongly with her.

“A laid off techie….this is so funny @AiyyoShraddha,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka. The video opens to show Shraddha as a laid off techie appears for an interview. The interviewer asks her about her thoughts, and Shraddha perfectly captures the frustration and misery prevalent among those who recently lost their jobs. The interviewer next says that she doesn’t appear worried about her current situation; instead, she is very calm. To this, Shraddha replies that ‘techies are always calm’ as they know ‘they will always have kaam (work).’

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than 2.9 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also collected over 4,300 likes and several comments, including one from actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Here’s what people said in the post’s comments:

“Fabulous…,” wrote actor Riteish Deshmukh. “Really love how she has taken a genuine situation with proper knowledge of current affairs and made up a skit that’s humorous and yet factual. With no swearing, no whining, no victim card or blaming. Clean, current and funny! Probably no other Indian stand up comic has ever achieved this,” posted an individual. “Absolutely brilliant,” shared another. “And real, word by word,” commented another. “IT companies are facing a midlife crisis. Only Package and no baggage.. brilliant,” remarked a third. “Love how she keeps a straight face while we can’t stop smiling!” expressed a fourth.

