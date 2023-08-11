Harsh Goenka shares Mark Zuckerberg's 'success formula'. Watch

Harsh Goenka shared an old video of Mark Zuckerberg discussing the challenges of establishing a company and the key principles to bear in mind while running a business. Since this video was shared, it has struck a chord with various individuals.

Harsh Goenka shared a video of Mark Zuckerberg where he can be seen addressing a few people. (Twitter/@Harsh Goenka)

"Success formula of Zuckerberg," wrote Harsh Goenka on Twitter as he shared the video. The clip opens to show Zuckerberg explaining the hardships one encounters when embarking on something new.

"You need to be pretty headstrong about it. There are going to be all these challenges that come up, and I think the main thing that you need to do is just not give up," says Zuckerberg in the video. (Also Read: Harsh Goenka tweets about realizing self-worth with an example, netizens agree)

He further adds that the best kind of entrepreneurs that he has met are the ones who want to make a change in the world and help people.

Watch the entire video of Mark Zuckerberg shared by Harsh Goenka here:

This post was shared on August 9. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 26,000 times. The post has also garnered over 200 likes. Many expressed their thoughts on the video in the comments section of the share.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "True, when your goal is to make a change in the world then every hardship and difficulties look small." A second added, "It's true if one's idea or goal is to provide benefits to the whole world, the universe awakens another level of energy within that person, and he becomes almost unstoppable. People with unselfish goals get more success than others."

A third commented, "Making a difference in the world is the journey from the heart. One idea can change the life of one and all." "Great," expressed a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video?