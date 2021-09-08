Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Harsh Goenka shares pictures of New York’s Little Island, post intrigues people

Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share the post on New York’s Little Island.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Harsh Goenka shared this picture of New York’s Little Island.(Twitter/@hvgoenka)

If you follow Harsh Goenka on Twitter, chances are you are aware that he often shares various kinds of posts. Just like his recent share about Little Island Park in New York City.

“Little Island, a new free public park pier opened to the public in New York recently, which will host cultural and educational programmes, largely free of cost. Great concept! Every city deserves a park like this!” he wrote. His post is complete with two images of the park.

Take a look at the post shared by Harsh Goenka:

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 500 likes. People shared various comments while reacting to the post.

“Agree- the public participation model is the best model!” wrote a Twitter user. “What a beautiful urban escape! New York's floating Little Island. Staggering technical feat...Issue is will it be a long-term success,” shared another along with these pictures:

“I totally agree with you Harsh Goenka,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Harsh Goenka

?

 

