Harsh Goenka tweets about realizing self-worth with an example, netizens agree

RPG Group Chairperson Harsh Goenka is known for his witty posts on social media. From posting intriguing content to addressing common life issues, his shares never cease to amaze people. And this post by him is no different. In it, he highlights the importance of being surrounded by ‘good people’ to ‘increase your own worth’. He also gave a very relatable example to prove his point.

“This water bottle at the grocery store is worth Rs.50. The same bottle at the restaurant is worth Rs.200. Same bottle, same brand. The only thing that changes is the place. Each place gives a different value to the same item. Be with good people if you want to increase your own worth,” tweeted Harsh Goenka. Alongside, he also posted a picture of a water bottle.

Here’s what Harsh Goenka posted on Twitter:

The tweet was shared a day ago, and it has since accumulated over 1.8 lakh views and more than 2,700 likes. Many also expressed their thoughts via comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

“Very true, sir. Change of place determines change of worth. But sometimes destiny plays a crucial role. Even talented people can’t achieve their dreams, unfortunately,” posted an individual. Another shared, “I was surprised to find 300 ml of Bisleri at domino’s cost 80 ₹ at a general store. It costs 20 per litre, but I still don’t know how the value is hiked in terms of places.” “Good places increase your value. Nice message, sir,” commented a third. “That’s what I am doing and I couldn’t agree more,” expressed a fourth.

