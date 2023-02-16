Quick Style dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya in viral video, netizens say ‘need SRK in this’

Norway dance group Quick Style became an overnight sensation after a video of them dancing to the Bollywood song Kala Chashma at a wedding went insanely viral last year. The dance group has since then delivered many energetic dance performances on hit Hindi songs. They have now shared another video that attracted millions of eyeballs. In it, they can be seen dancing to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya. The song from the 1998 film Dil was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora on a moving train.

“We’re back,” wrote Norway dance group Quick Style while sharing a video with a heart emoticon. Unlike SRK and Malaika Arora, the crew members dance atop a stationary train in black and white outfits and sunglasses. While many loved their performance, others shared they ‘could have done it better’. Some even expressed their desire to see Shah Rukh Khan in the frame.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gone viral with over 2.7 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated numerous responses.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“This song is a vibe,” posted an individual. “This song is evergreen. And you guys could have done it better,” shared another. A third expressed, “Vibeeee.” “Need #srk in this,” commented a fourth. “I was waiting for @iamsrk at the end,” wrote a fourth. A fifth requested, “Why This Kolaveri Di-song pleaseee.”

