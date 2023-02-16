Mumbai engineer develops tags with QR codes to keep track of stray dogs

To keep track of stray dogs, Akshay Ridlan, a Mumbai-based engineer who is also a dog lover, claims to have developed collars having QR codes. Upon scanning, the QR code displays information about a particular dog, including the dog’s name, medical history and contact details of their caretakers.

“Akshay Ridlan, an engineer and a dog lover from Mumbai, claims to have developed tags with QR code technology for stray dogs, to keep track of them,” wrote news agency ANI while sharing a few pictures on Twitter. The images show Ridlan putting the collars around the neck of street dogs. The QR code is attached to the collar with the help of a chain.

The agency replied to their tweet and quoted a comment from Akshay Ridlan. “It’ll also help the govt in finding out dogs’ location & making strategies for their sterilisation or vaccination. It can be done through the database. We want to offer this QR at a nominal price right now. People & organisations who feed or rescue animals can use this,” ANI quoted Akshay as saying.

While highlighting the features of the tag he developed, Ridlan said to ANI, “I attach the QR code with the reflective collar and then scan the QR with the scanner on my phone. After scanning, I get all the details in the digital form of a particular dog. This creates a UID (Unique identification), gender, pet name, name of the caretaker, phone number of the caretaker, and medical/vaccination history of the dog.”

Take a look at ANI’s tweet below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has collected more than 2.6 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many also flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people posted:

“Will it retrieve the live location of the dog from the database, which was fed to it by scanning the QR Code for the first time? And also, is there a way to keep track of if the dog has bitten anyone?” enquired an individual. “Amazing work. Kudos to this techie,” posted another. A third added, “Great work, sir.” “Great job,” shared a fourth.

