Ayushmann Khurrana tweets about Odia delicacy chena poda, Odisha Tourism thanks him

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited Odisha and tried the state’s famous sweet delicacy chena poda, which roughly translates to ‘burnt cheese’. Like many, he loved the dark part of the scrumptious dessert and tweeted about the same. His praise for the Odia delicacy raked many responses, including one from Odisha Tourism.

“The dark side of chena poda successfully dilutes the dark side of mine,” wrote Ayushmann Khurrana while sharing a picture of Odisha’s scrummy dessert. The image shared by the actor shows chena poda kept inside a box.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s tweet below:

After his tweet grabbed a lot of attention, Odisha Tourism thanked Khurrana for his visit to the state. “Thanks @ayushmannk we believe our USP is our uniqueness, be it our cuisine or destination. Hope you had a chance to look around & enjoyed your stay here. We look forward to welcome you again,” wrote Odisha Tourism on Twitter.

Here’s what Odisha Tourism posted:

Since being shared a day ago on Twitter, Khurrana’s tweet accumulated over 5.6 lakh views and more than 8,000 likes. Many also expressed their love for chena poda, while others shared that they wanted to try the dessert.

Take a look at the reactions below:

“This tastes heavenly,” posted a Twitter user. “Dark part is the best part of chhena poda,” expressed another. A third shared, “This is a speciality of Odisha. This baked chena /cottage cheese is a famous sweet of Odisha.” “Delhi mein kaha milega Khuranna sahab (Where can one find it in Delhi)?” enquired a fourth. “Anyday food ... uplifts the soul,” wrote a fifth.

