Harsh Goenka tweets hair-raising video of stunts, netizens share mixed reactions

Harsh Goenka, the chairperson of RPG Group, is quite active on Twitter and shares interesting posts that resonate with his 1.7 million followers. From inspirational to fascinating photos and videos to million-dollar life lessons, his Twitter feed has something for people of all age groups. He now took to the micro-blogging site to share a spine-chilling video of stunts, leaving netizens equally shocked and amazed.

The video shows people defying all the laws of physics as they perform some nail-biting stunts. In one stunt, a man can be seen jumping out of a moving car and making a safe landing. Another shows a man flying through a car like a human bullet. The video also captures cars colliding, making a massive jump, and landing in a river. Without mentioning anything about the stunt performers or the date and time of the video, Harsh Goenka shared the video and captioned it, “Some stunts.” The caption also accompanied two shocked faces emoticons.

The video was shared two days ago on Twitter. It has since raked up more than 24,000 views and over 400 likes. The video has also received comments from netizens.

The video grabbed the attention of TV actor and model Viraf Patell, who jokingly wrote, “#rohitshetty’s sweet dreams are made of these.” “Needless,” posted an individual. “Excellent,” wrote another. “Stunning..!!” shared a third. “13 ways to die. Death stunt,” commented a fourth. “Oh my,” expressed a fifth with shocked faces emoticons.

