Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Harsh Goenka tweets hair-raising video of stunts, netizens share mixed reactions

Harsh Goenka tweets hair-raising video of stunts, netizens share mixed reactions

trending
Published on Nov 15, 2022 03:01 PM IST

Harsh Goenka shared the spine-chilling video of stunts on Twitter.

The image, taken from a video shared by Harsh Goenka, shows the man jumping out of the moving car to make a safe landing. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)
ByArfa Javaid

Harsh Goenka, the chairperson of RPG Group, is quite active on Twitter and shares interesting posts that resonate with his 1.7 million followers. From inspirational to fascinating photos and videos to million-dollar life lessons, his Twitter feed has something for people of all age groups. He now took to the micro-blogging site to share a spine-chilling video of stunts, leaving netizens equally shocked and amazed.

The video shows people defying all the laws of physics as they perform some nail-biting stunts. In one stunt, a man can be seen jumping out of a moving car and making a safe landing. Another shows a man flying through a car like a human bullet. The video also captures cars colliding, making a massive jump, and landing in a river. Without mentioning anything about the stunt performers or the date and time of the video, Harsh Goenka shared the video and captioned it, “Some stunts.” The caption also accompanied two shocked faces emoticons.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared two days ago on Twitter. It has since raked up more than 24,000 views and over 400 likes. The video has also received comments from netizens.

The video grabbed the attention of TV actor and model Viraf Patell, who jokingly wrote, “#rohitshetty’s sweet dreams are made of these.” “Needless,” posted an individual. “Excellent,” wrote another. “Stunning..!!” shared a third. “13 ways to die. Death stunt,” commented a fourth. “Oh my,” expressed a fifth with shocked faces emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral viral video harsh goenka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP