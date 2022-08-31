Harsh Goenka tweets what Kolkata means for him while sharing city’s incredible pics

A recent post by Harsh Goenka about Kolkata is winning hearts on Twitter. In his post, he shared what the city means to him. Alongside, he also posted a few incredible images showing some of the iconic places of the City of Joy. His post may leave you stunned and some may find it relatable too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Kolkata is not a city, it is an emotion. The city breeds nostalgia. I miss it for its food, its sweet language, its culture, its fierce politics. I may not be physically present, but a part of me has always stayed back,” he wrote and posted a picture.

This is not the first time that Goenka expressed his love for the city. The business tycoon grew up in Kolkata, called Calcutta back then. In an interview with Live Mint, he previously recollected how he was influenced by city’s addas.

Take a look at the post Goenka recently shared on Twitter:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted a day ago, the share has accumulated over 2,300 likes and counting. The post has also been re-tweeted close to 180 times. People shared various comments while reacting to the video.

“Kolkata is nostalgia!I still recall playing cricket as a child at Maidan. Chinese food! Our St Xaviers College fest. Christmas at Park St. Samosa at the DELIGHTS behind the college green gate. Arun Da’s canteen. Beautiful days. Wish I worked there and spend more time with Maa and Baba,” posted a Twitter user. “Kolkata is not a city. It is an emotion, which you would want to feel again and again,” expressed another. “I miss Kolkata everyday since I moved to Mumbai 30 years ago!” commented a third. “Echoed my emotions,” wrote a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON