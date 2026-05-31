Haryana man explains why he quit ₹19 LPA govt job in 2 years: 'Limited infrastructure, challenging work environment’

For many young engineers, landing a high-paying government job right after college is considered a career milestone. However, 25-year-old Sourabh Mittal chose to walk away from a ₹19 LPA role at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) just 2 years after joining the public sector. Mittal is currently pursuing an MBA in Mumbai. (Instagram/@sourabhonmove)

Mittal, who hails from Kaithal in Haryana, graduated from NIT Kurukshetra and landed the BPCL job through campus placements at the age of 22. Coming from a middle-class family where job security was highly valued, he viewed the opportunity as a dream start to his career.

“My dad especially wanted me to work in a government setup. Hence I grabbed the opportunity when it landed,” he told HT.com.

Mittal said that he initially felt excited about joining one of India’s largest PSUs, with his family celebrating the achievement. “When I got selected, I was genuinely overjoyed. At 22, landing a job at one of India’s largest PSUs with a strong salary package felt like a dream. My parents were proud. My extended family was happy,” he said.

However, as time passed, the 25-year-old said that he began questioning whether the role aligned with his long-term goals.

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Why did he quit his high-paying job after 2 years? Speaking to HT.com, Mittal shared that the decision was not triggered by a single incident but developed over time. He said that he developed a growing interest in marketing, digital storytelling and entrepreneurship-oriented work. At the same time, he felt the career path available to him did not offer the kind of growth and learning environment he was seeking.

“The decision was difficult but it felt necessary for my long-term growth,” he said.

Mittal shared that the turning point came when he began thinking seriously about his future. “There was a quiet realisation that happened gradually. I remember sitting at my desk one day thinking about where I wanted to be in five years — and the honest answer didn’t align with the path I was on,” he said.

‘Basic facilities were lacking’ The engineer also pointed to difficult working conditions during his posting. “The working conditions in my posting were challenging — basic facilities were lacking — and I found myself wondering if I was building the future I actually wanted. That clarity pushed me to make the decision,” he said.

Further, describing some of the challenges, Mittal shared that he was posted in a remote location with limited infrastructure. “Basic facilities that one takes for granted in urban workplaces were not always available. The work environment was challenging in ways I hadn’t anticipated. Beyond the physical conditions, the pace of learning in a large legacy organisation felt slower than what I needed at that stage of my career. I wanted to be in environments where I could experiment, fail fast and learn quickly,” he said.

Family’s reaction to quitting a high-paying job Mittal said that his decision to leave a secure government job was met with concern from family members. “Leaving a stable government job is not a small decision in India — especially from a middle-class background. There were difficult conversations. There was worry,” he said.

However, he said that his family eventually supported him after understanding his plans. “Once they saw I was serious and had a clear direction, they came around. Their support has meant everything,” he added.

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What is he doing now? Mittal told HT.com that he is currently pursuing an MBA in Mumbai while also interning in marketing in Gurugram. “I’m learning every day, working on things I’m genuinely passionate about and building something I’m proud of,” he said.

He shared that he has also started documenting his journey on Instagram, where he says his content crossed more than 950,000 organic views within a month.

Reflecting on the experience, Mittal said that he has no regrets about leaving the PSU job. He said that he remains grateful for the experience and the lessons it offered. “BPCL gave me my first professional experience and taught me things no classroom could. My ambitions have evolved and I’m building towards a different kind of career now. But I would never say never — life has a way of surprising you,” he said.

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His advice to young professionals Asked what advice he would give to others considering a similar move, Mittal cautioned against making impulsive decisions. “Don’t make emotional decisions — make calculated ones. Before you quit anything, ask yourself what you’re moving towards, not just what you’re moving away from,” he said.

“Have a plan. Understand the financial implications. Talk to people who’ve made similar transitions. And most importantly, be honest with yourself. Staying in something that doesn’t fit you out of fear is a cost too. Just a less visible one,” he added.