Have you seen this viral ‘guinea pig train’ video? It’s super sweet

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 3.8 million views - and counting.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The image shows three guinea pigs named Conan, Buff and Wally.(Instagram/@@titorenogpigs)

If you’re looking for a video to brighten your day, this clip showcasing the adventures of three super sweet guinea pigs may just do the trick. The video will not only make you say “Aww” but will also leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Originally shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the trio, the video has now gone crazy viral after being shared by Instagram. “All aboard the guinea pig train with Conan, Buff and Wally,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the three cute creatures walking on what appears to be a small ramp. We won’t give away much, so take a look to know what happens next:

Since being posted a little over 12 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 3.8 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some wrote about the cuteness of the creatures, a few shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

“I love this,” wrote an Instagram user. Truth be told, so do we. “Beautiful,” expressed another. “Very cute,” shared a third. And, the video indeed is.

What do you think of the video?

