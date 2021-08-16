He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Have you ever heard the saying that you don’t choose a cat but the cat chooses you? And when something like that happens, one thing you can be sure of is to fall absolutely in love with the cute furry creature. Something similar is showcased in this video involving a stray cat and a human. Chances are the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear. It can also make you say aww and that too repeatedly.

“My partner didn’t want to get a cat, then a stray adopted us. He fell in love pretty quick,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Reddit.

Take a look at the video to see what it shows:

The video has been shared just a day ago. Till now, the clip has gathered more than 43,000 upvotes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“He has chosen you,” wrote a Redditor. “It’s the only way to get a cat really, I would never have the patience to get a cat unless one adopts me,” shared another. “I could watch this forever,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

