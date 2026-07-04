'He drove an auto for 35 years so we could study': Daughter’s tribute to father goes viral

Parents often go to great lengths to give their children a better future, quietly making sacrifices that rarely get noticed. A touching Instagram video celebrating one father's unwavering support has struck a chord with thousands online. In the clip, a daughter pays tribute to her father, an auto rickshaw driver of over 35 years, crediting him for her education, independence and career.

Daughter celebrates father’s sacrifice as an auto driver. (Instagram/arthasfirstbites)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post was shared on Instagram by Growing with Artha. The text in the video read, "My dad has been driving an auto for over 35 years. Every time I leave for Bangalore, my dad drops me at the bus stop in his auto.

"From nursery to my degree, my education was made possible because of his hard work. When many people around us were saving money for their daughters' weddings, my father chose to invest in our education instead. But the greatest thing he gave me wasn't education, it was independence.

"I have a sister, and he never raised either of us to believe there was anything we couldn't do because we were daughters. He trusted us to travel alone, make our own decisions and face life with confidence."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The daughter shared that both she and her sister are now doing well in their careers. During the Covid pandemic, they started a farm as a way of giving back to their parents. Since then, their father has been looking after it with the same dedication he has always shown. A father's quiet support {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The daughter shared that both she and her sister are now doing well in their careers. During the Covid pandemic, they started a farm as a way of giving back to their parents. Since then, their father has been looking after it with the same dedication he has always shown. A father's quiet support {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She also spoke about becoming a mother and the difficult decision of whether to continue working. According to the post, her father encouraged her not to give up her career and assured her that the family would help raise her child.

"That's when my dad said, 'We will support you in raising your child. Don't leave your job.' And he sent my mom to stay with me. Every week my mom comes to Bangalore to take care of my daughter while I go to the office."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Employee relocates for 30% pay hike, loses job after 3 months: 'Is my profile a red flag?')

The post added that while her mother helps care for the child, her father manages everything back home on his own. He runs the family's provision store, looks after the farm, cooks, cleans, drives his auto during the day and returns in the evening to reopen the shop.

The emotional note ended with, "I have realised something. A parent's greatest gift isn't money. It's raising a child to be independent and then continuing to stand behind them. Thank you for standing behind me every step of the way."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Check out the full video below:

Internet reacts

The heartfelt tribute resonated with social media users, many of whom praised the father's selflessness and dedication.

"This is what a real man looks like. Respect and love for this great gentleman," wrote one user.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"You are so lucky. May God bless you and your family," commented another.

A third user wrote, "Your parents are truly wonderful, but never take them for granted."

"Bless you and your family," read another comment.

"What an inspiring life story," one person wrote.

Another shared, "Your video brought tears to my eyes. Our parents make such great sacrifices for us, don't they?"

(Also Read: ₹90,000 monthly faces ₹15 lakh debt despite never making a ‘reckless financial decision’">Pune man earning ₹90,000 monthly faces ₹15 lakh debt despite never making a ‘reckless financial decision’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Your father is a great person!" one user commented.

"You are a blessed girl. Your parents are such an inspiration. Thanks for sharing," another wrote.