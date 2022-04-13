He rode a bicycle to deliver food. Tweeple came together to gift him a bike

This is the story of how a tweet thread prompted people to come together to help buy a bike for a delivery man who rode a bicycle in this scorching heat to deliver food. There is a chance that the story will leave you emotional.

It all started with a post by Twitter user Aditya Sharma who shared how he came across the delivery man riding a cycle.

“Today my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle. Today my city temperature is around 42 °C in this scorching heat of Rajasthan he delivered my order on time. I asked for some information about him,” he wrote. In the next few posts, he added that the name of the delivery person is Durga Meena and he is 31 years old. He was a teacher who lost his job during pandemic and is now delivering food since past four month.

“His name is DURGA MEENA, 31 years old. He has been delivering for 4 months and earning 10k around a month. Durga is a teacher and he is into teaching for the past 12 years during Covid, he lost his job of teaching in a school and he was talking with me in English,” Sharma shared. “He has done his bachelor's in BCOM and wants to pursue MCOM but due to his financial condition, he started to work with Zomato. He knows everything about the internet Durga told me he wants to have his own laptop with good wifi so he can teach students online because …” he added.

Take a look at the rest of the posts to know more about the story of the delivery boy:

Sharma in his concluding posts urged tweeple to help Meena and started a crowdfunding. This is what he tweeted:

Twitter answered to the call and how! Funds poured in to help the delivery man – so much so that within less than 24 hours after posting the tweet, Sharma was able to gift a bike to Meena. He also shared a tweet along with a picture to share the update.

Sharma also posted a video showcasing Meena’s reaction to his new bike.

He shared yet another video that showcased Meena’s narrating the incident and how Sharma helped him.

What are your thoughts on this story?

