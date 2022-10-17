'Heal up': Varun Dhawan wishes steady recovery to Dhanashree Verma post surgery

Dhanashree Verma recently took to her Instagram story to share an update about the surgery she underwent last month and stressed about mental health during the recovery phase. And since she hasn't uploaded anything new for her fans and is focusing on her recovery, Verma took time out of her rough phase to share a few dance routines from archives to keep her fans entertained. "Watching my dance videos tonight," wrote Dhanashree Verma in an Instagram story with an emoji.

After sharing a few videos from archives, Verma shared a dance clip on First Class from the film Kalank and tagged Varun Dhawan. She also wrote a sweet caption.

Take a look at Dhanashree Verma's Insta story below:

A screengrab of Dhanashree Verma's Instagram story. (Instagram/@dhanashree9)

Reacting to Dhanashree Verma's Instagram story, Varun Dhawan reshared it and wished her a steady recovery. "Heal up. See you soon champ," he wrote.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's Insta story here:

Screengrab of Varun Dhawan's Instagram story. (Instagram/@varundvn)

"There were more dance videos that I could share but it just got too overwhelming. I'm currently focussing on my recovery, doing my phsio rehab sessions daily," wrote Verma in her latest Instagram story. She also added that she is inactive, away from calls and messages, and is trying to bounce back stronger. "But you should know I love you guys. Keep smiling and dancing," Verma concluded. She also added a hugging face emoji with her post.

