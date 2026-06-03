Healthcare to fast delivery: Indian woman in Portugal shares 7 things she took for granted in India

Living abroad often makes people appreciate things they once took for granted back home. An Indian woman living in Portugal recently shared a list of everyday conveniences in India that she says she values much more after moving overseas.

Shruti Shivam shared a video titled, “POV: Things Portugal made me appreciate that I took for granted in India". (Instagram/@desi.life.abroad; Unsplash)

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In an Instagram post, Shruti Shivam shared a video titled, “POV: Things Portugal made me appreciate that I took for granted in India.” The post highlighted several aspects of daily life in India that she believes are far more convenient than many people realise.

India vs Portugal

The first thing on her list was doorstep delivery. “India: Groceries, medicines, food - everything comes home. Portugal: Many things still require physical pickup,” she wrote.

She also said that many tasks in India can be managed at the last minute, while life in Portugal depends much more on appointments and advance planning. “India: Many things can be managed instantly or urgently. Portugal: Life totally depends on appointment and planning,” she noted.

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{{^usCountry}} Shruti also pointed to India’s fast delivery culture. She said that same-day and even 10-minute deliveries have become normal in many Indian cities. “India: 10-minute, same-day, next-day delivery can feel normal now. Portugal: Even next-day delivery can feel ‘fast’,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shruti also pointed to India’s fast delivery culture. She said that same-day and even 10-minute deliveries have become normal in many Indian cities. “India: 10-minute, same-day, next-day delivery can feel normal now. Portugal: Even next-day delivery can feel ‘fast’,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: 'Europeans say hello, Indians don't': Woman in Germany shares observation about Indians abroad)

Healthcare, transportation and more

Another aspect Shruti said she appreciates more now is access to healthcare. She noted that doctor appointments, pharmacies and medicines are usually easy to access in India, while smaller medical needs can take longer to address in Portugal. “India: Easily get appointment of doctors, pharmacies everywhere, easy medicine access. Portugal: Healthcare systems are structured but slower for small needs,” she said.

The content creator also compared transportation in the two countries. While Portugal has organised public transport systems including buses, metros and trains, she said India offers greater convenience through readily available autos and cabs. “India: Autos, cabs, local transport constantly available. Portugal: Transport is organised we get bus, metro, train but significantly little expensive,” she wrote.

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Further, Shruti highlighted the availability of skilled workers in India, saying electricians and plumbers can often be arranged quickly when needed. “India: Electricians, plumbers are often available quickly. Portugal: Appointment and labour costs feel heavier,” she said.

In the last point, she spoke about India’s repair culture, which she believes is often overlooked. “India: Almost anything can be repaired cheaply nearby. Portugal: There is no repair culture. Instead, people often replace,” she wrote.