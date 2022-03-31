Hearing impaired baby's reaction to his first hearing device is a must-watch

The videos that show the first times when little children get to see or hear, due to an impairment that they have are always heartwarming to watch. Just like this one video that has been shared by Good News Correspondent on their Instagram page. The video has been winning hearts and shows how a little baby named Jack reacts to his first hearing device.

The video was shared with a detailed caption that helps viewers understand the condition that this little baby has. It begins, “Jack hearing for the first time. This is Jack’s temporary BAHA. Ultimate goal is to have traditional hearing aids that go over your ear.” BAHA means a Bone-Anchored Hearing Aid. The video goes on to show the beautiful reactions on the baby's part when he gets to hear that so many sounds exist in this world.

The caption continues, “Jack’s hearing however is mixed between his inner and middle ear area making it difficult to navigate the best hearing option for him. One ear is moderate to severe in hearing loss and the other is severe to profound. He is legal blind and deaf. Although this seems like an underwhelming experience it has been difficult on him. It’s overstimulating to suddenly go from hearing close to nothing or muffled noises to audible voices and distinct sounds. Slowly but surely little man!"

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a little more than 19 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this beautiful moment and the technology that helped the little baby. It has also received more than 11,500 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “So grateful for all of the advancements in medicine that have allowed Jack to hear.” “So very adorable. God bless you on your journey with this precious child,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Warms my heart. Best wishes to all of you.”

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video?

