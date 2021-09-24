Heartwarming tale of cab driver reuniting with son on Ganesh Chaturthi goes viral

A heartwarming Twitter thread shared by comedian Aditi Mittal about a cab driver reuniting with his son on Ganesh Chaturthi has gone viral. It also ends with a twist of a sweet gesture by the driver.

“Yesterday something ridiculous happened. I was on my way to an open mic in an Ola cab. The cab driver was on his phone, and I was about to ask him to get off the phone, when I eves dropped on his conversation,” she wrote. In the next few tweets she shared how the driver was calling different people, asking them about the whereabouts of his three-year-old son. Seeing his plight, Mittal asked him to go search for his son instead of ferrying her. However, he refused saying that he needed the money. Mittal offered to pay him the entire amount so that he could do what he most needed to do, that is search for his son.

She, about one and a half hours later, received a call from the cab driver's wife telling her how the kid, after seeing a Ganapati pandal “wandered off with the procession, dancing and eating while his parents panicked.”

This is, however, not all there is to the story. The next day, she again received a call from the cab driver saying that he was standing at the place where he had previously picked her up and that too for a very sweet reason. Take a look at the posts to see what it is:

“Moral of the story: Both the driver and I were listening to each other’s calls. Also Ganpati time in Mumbai is ridiculous,” she wrote at the end of her thread.

The post also prompted people to post varied comments. “Only in Mumbai! Such a heartwarming story,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is soooo sweet!! So glad the 3 yo munchkin is safe,” shared another. “Beautiful thread,” expressed a third.

Ola Cabs too shared a reply to the post:

