‘Heat, honking and chaos’: Indian woman shares reverse culture shock after returning from Finland

An Indian woman who returned to India after spending a long time in Finland has shared a humorous take on readjusting to life back home. Taking to Instagram, Ayushi Nagwanshi posted a video capturing how the intensity of India can feel overwhelming after living in a country known for its quiet surroundings, colder weather and slower pace of daily life.

A woman shared how returning to India after years in Finland felt overwhelming due to heat, honking and chaos.(Instagram/ayushi_nagwanshi)

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The text overlaid on the clip read: “You lived in Finland too long and forgot how intense India is.”

Nagwanshi shared the clip with a caption that read: “POV: You lived in Finland for too long and forgot that India runs on heat, honking and chaos. After every little struggle, there is always that one thought: “Aur inko India aana tha.” Honestly, my body is still operating on Finnish weather and silence.”

Watch the clip here:

‘My body is still operating on Finnish weather’

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, Nagwanshi appears to describe the contrast between Finland’s calm environment and India’s fast paced atmosphere. Her caption struck a chord with many social media users who have experienced a similar reverse culture shock after returning to India from abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, Nagwanshi appears to describe the contrast between Finland’s calm environment and India’s fast paced atmosphere. Her caption struck a chord with many social media users who have experienced a similar reverse culture shock after returning to India from abroad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For many Indians living overseas, coming back home can bring a mix of emotions. While the warmth of family, food and familiarity is comforting, the noise, traffic, weather and constant movement can feel intense, especially after years in quieter countries. Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many Indians living overseas, coming back home can bring a mix of emotions. While the warmth of family, food and familiarity is comforting, the noise, traffic, weather and constant movement can feel intense, especially after years in quieter countries. Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clip has amassed several reactions, with users sharing their own experiences in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is exactly what reverse culture shock feels like.” Another said, “India welcomes you with heat, traffic and unlimited noise.” A third commented, “After living in Europe, Indian honking feels like a full concert.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip has amassed several reactions, with users sharing their own experiences in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is exactly what reverse culture shock feels like.” Another said, “India welcomes you with heat, traffic and unlimited noise.” A third commented, “After living in Europe, Indian honking feels like a full concert.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: This is the happiest country in the world in 2026, topping the list for 9th year in a row; here’s where India stands)

Another user wrote, “The Finnish silence part is so real.” Someone else added, “Only Indians abroad will understand this feeling.” A comment also read, “You miss India when you are away, then India reminds you why you left.” Another user joked, “Welcome back to the land of chaos and chai.” One more said, “The heat alone is enough to make anyone question their decision.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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