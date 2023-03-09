Heather Knight asks how to remove Holi colours from blonde hair, Kate Cross gives epic reply

England cricketer Heather Knight played Holi with her Women’s Premier League teammates Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh. She also shared two selfies that captured her and her teammates smeared in vibrant colours. However, a few hours later, she posted a query on Twitter that most of us have probably Googled as well. She asked her fans and followers to share suggestions on removing Holi colours from blonde hair. And as expected, Twitter users shared plenty of suggestions and tips.

“Anyone knows how to get pink Holi powder out of blonde hair? Asking for a friend…,” wrote Heather Knight on Twitter. Alongside, she posted a face with raised eyebrows and a woman facepalming emoticons.

Take a look at her posts below:

Since being shared on March 7, the tweet where she asked the question has collected over one million views. The share has also accumulated thousands of likes and raked up a flurry of comments.

Check out the reactions below:

England cricketer Kate Cross dropped a comment on the post and wrote, “Shave it….” Indian cricketer Sushma Verma suggested, “Get them black or maybe blonde powder.” She added a laughing emoticon and the hashtag #HoliKeRang. A Twitter user wrote, “A good idea is to apply coconut oil and let it settle. Then wash it with a gentle shampoo. Will take a few washes. This works post facto, as coconut oil helps remove colour with less stress on the hair.” Another joined, “Next time please oil your hair before playing holi. It helps in getting off the colour after washing it easily.” “Don’t fret. Matter of time & a few hair washes will get rid of that glow! But memories will linger on!! And a life-long lesson of using hair-oil prior to playing Holi!” posted a third.

